Housing Ministry Issues Final Possession Letters To 54 Allottees in Sector G-14

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 01:50 PM

Housing Ministry issues final possession letters to 54 allottees in sector G-14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Ministry of Housing and Works (MoHW) has so far given final possession letters to 54 allottees in Sector G-14/1, 2 and 3. Around eight allottees have applied for issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC) for approval of building plans in the G-14, an official in the Ministry of Housing and Works told APP.

Out of eight, only four allottees have started construction of houses on their plots in Sector G-14/3 till date, the official said.

To a question, he said it was a fact that Federal cabinet in its meeting held on March 1995 imposed ban on the construction of new government accommodations for federal government employees and granted them rental ceiling with salaries.

However, he said the cabinet decision was partially implemented to the extent that no new construction of government accommodations was being made after the decision.

The official said that however, rental ceiling could not be granted with salaries of federal government employees due to involvement of heavy additional burden on government exchequer.

He said that there was no such proposal under consideration in the Ministry of Housing and Works to pay rental ceiling to federal government employees.

The present government had started the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme to improve the housing situation for Pakistanis as there was a shortfall of over 10 million houses in the country, he added.

