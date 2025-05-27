Housing Ministry Issues Notification To Abolish 709 Vacant Posts Of Pak PWD
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Ministry of Housing & Works has issued a notification to abolish 709 vacant posts in its attached department, the Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak PWD).
In line with the decision of the Federal Cabinet for the Rightsizing of the Federal Government and in light of the recommendations of the High-Powered Committee, Secretary Housing & Works, exercising the powers delegated under the schedule of the Financial Management & Powers, has approved the declaration of 889 posts as dying and the permanent abolition of 709 long-vacant posts.
A formal notification has been issued by the Ministry in this regard.
The abolished posts include Architect, Assistant Architect, Assistant Financial Advisor, Deputy Assistant Director (Horticulture), sports Officer, Assistant Librarian, Assistant Private Secretary, Senior Draftsman, Upper Division Clerk, Junior Clerk, Junior Draftsman, Computer Operator, Model Maker, Office Assistant, Naib Qasid, Farash, and Chowkidar.
Most of the abolished positions are those that have become redundant due to system digitalization. Their regular appointments have now been officially terminated.
Recent Stories
Realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & Service Store at Dolmen Mall La ..
Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Gaming Experience
Vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect Everyday Smartphone
ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year contract for two jack-up rigs
5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines
UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure, digital government framework ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025
3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor
Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residenc ..
Man detained after car crashes into people following Liverpool parade
Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nationwide anti-polio drive targets over 45.4 million children: NEOC Coordinator2 minutes ago
-
2 died, others injured in road accident2 minutes ago
-
Two youth die in road mishap2 minutes ago
-
Nazriya Pakistan Council Trust to host Youm-e-Takbeer2 minutes ago
-
Attack on Polio Team Security in Noshki an assault on national duty: Bakht Kakar2 minutes ago
-
1st Sindh Startup Exhibition held2 minutes ago
-
Woman, minor girl killed for honour in Mansehra2 minutes ago
-
Housing Ministry issues notification to abolish 709 vacant posts of Pak PWD2 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 151 properties2 minutes ago
-
DC chairs DVC's meeting to formulate strategy, preventing forced labor12 minutes ago
-
Syedaal congratulates Dr. Hafiz Abdul Karim on election as Ameer of Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadees Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate visits Terracotta Army Museum in Xi’an1 hour ago