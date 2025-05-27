Open Menu

Housing Ministry Issues Notification To Abolish 709 Vacant Posts Of Pak PWD

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Ministry of Housing & Works has issued a notification to abolish 709 vacant posts in its attached department, the Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak PWD).

In line with the decision of the Federal Cabinet for the Rightsizing of the Federal Government and in light of the recommendations of the High-Powered Committee, Secretary Housing & Works, exercising the powers delegated under the schedule of the Financial Management & Powers, has approved the declaration of 889 posts as dying and the permanent abolition of 709 long-vacant posts.

A formal notification has been issued by the Ministry in this regard.

The abolished posts include Architect, Assistant Architect, Assistant Financial Advisor, Deputy Assistant Director (Horticulture), sports Officer, Assistant Librarian, Assistant Private Secretary, Senior Draftsman, Upper Division Clerk, Junior Clerk, Junior Draftsman, Computer Operator, Model Maker, Office Assistant, Naib Qasid, Farash, and Chowkidar.

Most of the abolished positions are those that have become redundant due to system digitalization. Their regular appointments have now been officially terminated.

