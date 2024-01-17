Housing Ministry planning to amend government accommodation allotment rules

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The Ministry of Housing and Works intends to modify government accommodation allocation rules to facilitate Federal government employees.

“A proposed amendment to modify the Allocation Rules, 2002 is under consideration which will be implemented as soon as possible, sources in the Ministry told APP.

They mentioned that the ministry plans to eliminate Rule 20 of Government House Allotment. This rule currently allows a government house allocated to a retired federal employee to be assigned to their employed son or daughter.

The sources said the waiting list employees are of the view that the rule is based on injustice to transfer the government house from father to child on retirement as it deprives the right of senior employees who have been waiting for a long time.

They said the officers and employees get their son or daughter recruited before retirement and the house is allotted to them, adding that the affected employees are demanding that the allotment of houses should be done only on the principle of seniority.

In this regard, the sources said that the Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works had also constituted a committee for reforms in the rules which has recommended that Rule 20 be scrapped.

However, they said that an opinion would be taken from the Establishment Division and the Ministry of Law and Justice.

To a question, they said that the Pakistan Works Department (PWD) has upgraded and renovated as many as 2,385 houses and flats in various sectors of Islamabad during the last five and half years.

“The PWD has carried out EM works of as many as 1,365 flats and houses while around 1,012 civil work are executed of different categories, they added.

The sources said the ministry has owned as many as 5,253 houses and flats of categories-I to categories-V located in various sectors of the federal.

