UrduPoint.com

Housing Ministry Plans To Vacate Illegally Occupied Govt's Quarters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 01:50 PM

Housing Ministry plans to vacate illegally occupied govt's quarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Housing and Works is planning to vacate government quarters in the Federal capital from retired and relatives of late employees, who continue to occupy residences.

The ministry in that regard had also sought help from the Capital Development Authority and the Estate Office which falling under the administrative control of the Housing Ministry, sources in the Estate Office told APP.

They said that the Ministry was considering taking action against the encroachments and illegally constructed structures in government residences in the federal capital.

Strict action would be taken against the construction of extra rooms by the employees and their kith and kin, who lived in government allotted houses, they added.

At present, the sources said over 17,000 government houses in Islamabad were under the management of the Estate Office and additional rooms had illegally been constructed by the allottees in over 2,400 residences.

The basic purpose of the operation was to clear the government residences of encroachments.

They further informed that over 25,000 government employees were currently on the general waiting list to get accommodation, but they could not be provided with the same as retired employees, their relatives and relatives of even late government employees continued to live in government quarters.

\778

Related Topics

Islamabad Same Capital Development Authority From Government Housing

Recent Stories

UAE Foreign Minister, Lesotho&#039;s counterpart r ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Lesotho&#039;s counterpart review cooperation

2 hours ago
 UAE Press: COP26, the future starts now

UAE Press: COP26, the future starts now

3 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 246.45 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 246.45 million

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2021

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st October 2021

6 hours ago
 UAE advance to AFC U-23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 ..

UAE advance to AFC U-23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 Finals with victory over Oman

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.