Housing Ministry prepared plan to trap govt. employees

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th July, 2019) Ministry of Housing & Works has prepared a fresh plan to trap government employees by giving them lucrative offer of plots. Through these negative tactics ministry had already received billion of rupees from government employees and they hadn't given any plot or flat.On last Friday Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation the sub-department of Ministry of Housing & Works has issued an advertisement in the newspapers, which asked that government employees to complete the registration process for getting plot.It also directed that on the name registration, officers should deposit rupees one lekh to five thousand in government account; however it hasn't mentioned any government department, plots or scheme in the given advertisement.

Even the time period of getting plot hasn't mentioned in the advertisement.It was worth mentioned here that through this negative tactics ministry had already received billion of rupees from government employees and they hadn't given any plot or flat. When Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema was contacted in-connection with this news story he hasn't given any answer.