UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Housing Ministry Prepared Plan To Trap Govt. Employees

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 08:24 PM

Housing Ministry prepared plan to trap govt. employees

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th July, 2019) Ministry of Housing & Works has prepared a fresh plan to trap government employees by giving them lucrative offer of plots. Through these negative tactics ministry had already received billion of rupees from government employees and they hadn't given any plot or flat.On last Friday Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation the sub-department of Ministry of Housing & Works has issued an advertisement in the newspapers, which asked that government employees to complete the registration process for getting plot.It also directed that on the name registration, officers should deposit rupees one lekh to five thousand in government account; however it hasn't mentioned any government department, plots or scheme in the given advertisement.

Even the time period of getting plot hasn't mentioned in the advertisement.It was worth mentioned here that through this negative tactics ministry had already received billion of rupees from government employees and they hadn't given any plot or flat. When Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema was contacted in-connection with this news story he hasn't given any answer.

Related Topics

Tariq Bashir From Government Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Kerala&#039;s Chief Minister lauds UAE’s humanit ..

11 minutes ago

President issues Decree establishing Abu Dhabi Ear ..

1 hour ago

DLD signs MoU with Al Masraf to manage and service ..

1 hour ago

Industrial Production Index rises 16.6% in Q1 2019

1 hour ago

DEWA to communicate with customers on WhatsApp

2 hours ago

Gambian Ambassador praises UAE for providing human ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.