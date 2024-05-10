Open Menu

Housing Ministry Prioritizes Transparency In Providing Accommodation To Federal Employees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2024 | 09:25 PM

In a bid to uphold transparency and fairness in providing accommodations to Federal government employees, the Ministry of Housing and Works, under the directives of Federal Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada and Secretary Housing Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash has taken decisive actions

According to a press release issued here on Friday, notices were being issued to all illegal and non-entitled allotters residing in Federal Lodges, Gulshan-e-Jinnah complex, Chunnri Lodge, and Ministry hostels.

The Ministry of Housing provided an opportunity for a personal hearing to the allotters. Following the hearings, notices were being served to all those allotters who were not civil servants to vacate the accommodations.

Once vacated, these accommodations will be allotted to entitled civil servants who have been waiting in the queue for official accommodation for an extended period.

The Housing Ministry has made new rules for allotments of temporary accommodation in the federal lodges and hostels.

According to the new rules accommodations shall be allotted only to the Civil Servants posted at the respective station of Lodges/ Hostels, holding substantive posts in BS-17 and above regularly.

There is a strict policy in place to ensure the vacation of apartments by unauthorized allottees according to the vision of Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada emphasising that no relief would be given to any allottee.

This proactive approach underscores the Ministry's commitment to fairness, equity, and efficient accommodation allocation to the entitled federal government employees.

