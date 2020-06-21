Housing Ministry receives Rs23.235 bln from members desiring plots

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Ministry of Housing and Works has received around Rs 23.235 billion from the eligible members who had shown their consent to get residential plots in multiple residential schemes in the federal capital during last ten years.

The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) had issued consent letters to its members for the housing schemes including Green Enclave-I, Green Enclave-II, Thallian Scheme, housing scheme in sector F-14 and F-15 and Park Road Housing Scheme, according to the official documents. The authority had received Rs1,075,826,328 from the members of Bhara Kahu (GE-I), Rs 6,016,790,090 from Bhara Kahu (GE-II), Rs 11,880,000,000 from Sector F-14 and F-15, Rs 2,462,657,453 from Thallian and Rs 1,800,000,000 from Park Road.

The development work has already started in Green Enclave-I housing scheme where the plots would be handed over to the allottees after the development work was over.

Regarding Green Enclave-II, the joint venture partner could not provide land which resulted into the termination of the contract.

Later, a joint venture agreement on land sharing basis was concluded with another land provider and developer, adjacent to the scheme in October, 2019.

The land up to 6000 kanals already mutated in the name of the FGEHA and development work started with access to site already completed. The layout plan was in final stage, initial allotment would be made in 30-45 days and development work would start in 60 days and to be ready for possession in one year.

Regarding Thallian scheme, the document said efforts were underway to resolve access and approach through joint venture partner and National Highway Authority (NHA) from Motorway in form of dedicated interchange.

Whereas, the housing scheme Sector F-14, F-15 and Park Road were presently under litigation in Supreme Court and the development work on the schemes would be started after the decision of the court and acquisition of land in these sectors.

