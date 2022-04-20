UrduPoint.com

Housing Ministry To Prioritize Provision Of Affordable, Quality Accommodation To General Public

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Housing Ministry to prioritize provision of affordable, quality accommodation to general public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Maulana Abdul Wasey Wednesday said his ministry would prioritize provision of affordable and quality accommodation to the general public especially federal government employees.

He was speaking during a visit to the ministry after assuming charge as Minister for Housing and Works.

"I will resolve issues related to housing and plots of government employees on priority basis", Maulana Abdul Wasey assured.

The minister was received by the Secretary Housing and Works Dr. Imran Zeb and other senior officials on his arrival at the ministry.

The federal Secretary and officials congratulated the federal minister on assuming his office.

Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works and Heads of Subsidiaries briefed the Minister for Housing and Works.

Related Topics

Visit Government Housing

Recent Stories

Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO use ..

Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO users; 2.5 Lac People Joined in 2 ..

16 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy King Omar Sharif's 62nd Birthd ..

23 minutes ago
 Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

1 hour ago
 Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

1 hour ago
 IMF predicts 4 per cent economic growth this year

IMF predicts 4 per cent economic growth this year

2 hours ago
 Bilawal is expected to meet Nawaz Sharif in London

Bilawal is expected to meet Nawaz Sharif in London

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.