Housing Ministry to prioritize provision of affordable, quality accommodation to general public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Maulana Abdul Wasey Wednesday said his ministry would prioritize provision of affordable and quality accommodation to the general public especially federal government employees.

He was speaking during a visit to the ministry after assuming charge as Minister for Housing and Works.

"I will resolve issues related to housing and plots of government employees on priority basis", Maulana Abdul Wasey assured.

The minister was received by the Secretary Housing and Works Dr. Imran Zeb and other senior officials on his arrival at the ministry.

The federal Secretary and officials congratulated the federal minister on assuming his office.

Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works and Heads of Subsidiaries briefed the Minister for Housing and Works.