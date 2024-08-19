Open Menu

Housing Ministry To Review Rental Ceilings Of Residential Accommodations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) The Ministry of Housing and Works has instructed the Director General of Pak-Public Works Department (PWD) to review the rental ceilings for residential accommodations in six major cities.

The PWD has been tasked with conducting a thorough survey of market rental rates in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta.

The based on the survey results, the department will adjust or revise the rental ceilings as necessary.

The department has been directed to submit the survey report to the Ministry within a week.

