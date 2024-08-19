Housing Ministry To Review Rental Ceilings Of Residential Accommodations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) The Ministry of Housing and Works has instructed the Director General of Pak-Public Works Department (PWD) to review the rental ceilings for residential accommodations in six major cities.
The PWD has been tasked with conducting a thorough survey of market rental rates in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta.
The based on the survey results, the department will adjust or revise the rental ceilings as necessary.
The department has been directed to submit the survey report to the Ministry within a week.
Recent Stories
UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan
Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
More Stories From Pakistan
-
10,000 liter spurious milk, 753 liter unhygienic ghee discarded1 minute ago
-
Health. minister chairs provincial outbreak committee meeting2 minutes ago
-
KMU, UK Consortium sign MoU to train KP nurses2 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to start carrot cultivation in September12 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 provides services in 171 emergencies last week42 minutes ago
-
PFA imposes over Rs 1 lac fine on food points over hygiene rules violations52 minutes ago
-
Lahore receives moderate rain52 minutes ago
-
LDA & MCL initiate operation to remove construction materials, debris from roads52 minutes ago
-
Swedish ambassador-designate to Pakistan arrives52 minutes ago
-
Two people hurt after wall collapsed1 hour ago
-
ICT police nab car theft duo in major crackdown; stolen laptops, cash recovered2 hours ago
-
Police arrest culprits, recover motorbike2 hours ago