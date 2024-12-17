Open Menu

Housing Ministry Works On Fairer Allotment System For Official Residences: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Housing ministry works on fairer allotment system for official residences: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Tuesday said the ministry is revising the SOPs for allotment criteria of official accommodations to ensure fairness, especially for those occupying government residences for generations.

Speaking in the Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works, Senator Nasir Mehmood stated that in such cases, the rights of deserving individuals have been severely violated for years. The minister explained that the Ministry of Housing and Works is actively pursuing systematic digitalization to ensure maximum transparency and convenience.

He cited a successful example of automating the General Waiting List for official residence allotments, where manual processing has become nearly impossible.

The minister stated that he had a firm belief in the primacy of the Parliament and fora like standing committees where collective wisdom prevails.

He said that he discourages unbridled discretionary powers as it is an old pattern of governance.

He endorsed inclusive decisions that guarantee transparency and optimal use of public resources particularly in the projects where billions have been invested by the general public.

In addition to this, the Minister showed his utmost concern for those 140,000 members who have invested in different housing schemes. These schemes were launched under the ministry but they have been kept waiting for years as the projects met the illicit fate of suspension in the development work due to multiple factors.

While discussing the shabby condition of Qasar-e-Naz in Karachi, the minister went on saying that the ministry is chalking out plans for public-private partnerships for public properties worth billions that become prey of inadequate maintenance.

Plans to outsource various properties at different stations are under consideration to improve facilities, maintenance and revenue generation, he concluded.

APP/szm-sra

