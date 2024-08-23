Housing project for low-income families launched in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the registration process

for the housing project "Apni Chhath, Apna Ghar" for low-income families has been launched

in the district.

Registration centers have been established at the DC Office, Deputy Director of the Punjab

Housing and Town Planning office, and the offices of Assistant Commissioners in all tehsils,

where low-income individuals can obtain information for their registration.

The Chief Minister of Punjab has also launched the "Apni Chhath, Apna Ghar" portal.

Additionally, applications can also be submitted online at the portal www.acag.punjab.gov.pk.

For further information, individuals can contact the helpline at 0800-09100.