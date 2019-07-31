UrduPoint.com
Housing Project To Boost All Related Industries, Provides Job Opportunities: Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 10:39 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said Naya Pakistan Housing Project was the best project of the present government which would not only provide shelter to homeless people and help reduce shortage of housing units but would also boost all the related industries with this sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said Naya Pakistan Housing Project was the best project of the present government which would not only provide shelter to homeless people and help reduce shortage of housing units but would also boost all the related industries with this sector.

Chairing a review-meeting on progress of Naya Pakistan Housing Project, the prime minister said the housing project would provide job opportunities and set the wheel of economy booming.

He said the government was trying to provide housing facility to low-income people and salaried class on easy conditions.

The prime minister was given a detailed briefing on progress achieved so for on Naya Pakistan Housing Project.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Housing Ch. Tariq Bashir Cheema, Minister for Economic Affairs Division Hamad Azhar, Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Raza Baqir, Secretary Housing Dr Imran Zeb, Secretary Finance Naveed Kamran Baloch, Secretary Law Arshad Farooq Faheem, Chairman FBR Shabar Zaidi, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authroty Lt. Gen.(Retd) Anwar Ali Haider and other high officials.

.

