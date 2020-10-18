Housing rules approved to provide accommodation facility to Balochistan govt officials

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government has approved the Housing Facility Rules 2020, for the allotment of accommodation and housing facility to the employees of Balochistan working in Federal capital.

The move was aimed to provide the accommodation facility to the provincial and federal employees in Islamabad, said an official of the Balochistan government.

The applicants would have to get verified their domicile certificates of respective districts of Balochistan from the authorities concerned, he added.

The Balochistan government owned property in Islamabad to be used for accommodation of employees hailing from the province on low cost, it added.

The official said a large number of people had applied for the housing facility and waiting for the revision of merit list for allocation.

The employees posted in Islamabad welcomed the new rules, saying, the previous accommodation allotment procedure was very difficult as they had to apply for the facility from Quetta.

They alleged that some people were residing in the Balochistan government's flats without having any local certificate of the province. The government should ensure strict implementation of allotment rules and make sure proper check and balance on the properties, they added.