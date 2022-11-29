UrduPoint.com

Housing Scheme On Card For Capital Metropolitan Employees

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Housing scheme on card for Capital Metropolitan employees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has said residential colony would be constructed for the employees of the Capital Metropolitan government.

The mayor also directed Capital Metropolitan Government officers to visit various areas on November 1st to identify a suitable place for a residential colony, says a statement issued on Tuesday.

The Capital Metropolitan Government has devised a plan to calculate the area required for the colony according to several employees.

Mayor Peshawar said that the colony would have all the amenities of life including a mosque, school, dispensary, tube well, and playground.

He said that efforts would be made to materialize the project as soon as possible.

