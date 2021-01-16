Housing scheme, three plots sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority sealed an unapproved housing scheme and three plots besides removing encroachments here on Saturday.

According to the FDA sources, an enforcement team sealed the office of Gold City Housing Scheme in Khurrianwala.

The team also sealed three plots 15A-2, 18A-2 in Gulberg Colony and plots No 153A in Sir Syed Town over illegal constructions.

Meanwhile, an encroachment team removed encroachments in Arshad cloth market.