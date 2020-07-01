UrduPoint.com
Housing Schemes Must Ensure Promised Facilities: FDA

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Housing schemes must ensure promised facilities: FDA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Director General Faisalabad Development Authority Muhammad Shuail Khawaja has said that facilities of public interest would be ensured at all housing societies and lands allocated for public utilities could not be utilize other purpose.

He directed the developers to follow the maps of the societies and avoid selling of land reserved for public facilities otherwise criminal cases would be registered against them.

He said that inspection of housing societies would continue without discrimination and the developers involved in developing illegal societies would be dealt with iron hands.

Meanwhile, FDA enforcement team had retrieved 11.5 kanal land allocated for public utilities in four different housing colonies.

According to official source, the team headed by the Estate Officer Imtiaz Goraya during special operation checked maps of housing colonies in different areas and reviewed the land allocated for parks, mosques, schools, health, water disposal, waste management and other public utilities.

The team retrieved lands in Pine Garden and Khayaban Garden near chak No 209-RB, Madina Grden in chak No 214-RB and Lyallpur Villas near chak No 204-RB.

