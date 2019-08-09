UrduPoint.com
Housing Schemes To Ensure Cleanliness On Eid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 05:25 PM

On the directions of Provincial Cooperatives Minister Mehr Muhammad Aslam Bharwana, the Cooperatives Department has devised a strategy to ensure cleanliness in cooperative housing societies on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :On the directions of Provincial Cooperatives Minister Mehr Muhammad Aslam Bharwana, the Cooperatives Department has devised a strategy to ensure cleanliness in cooperative housing societies on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

In this regard, a meeting was held in the Cooperatives Department to timely dispose of animals' waste during the Eid festival and a plan had been finalised to keep the environment clean.

The representatives of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) briefed the participants about the strategy devised for Eid holidays. The officials concerned of the Cooperatives Department and the LWMC attended the meeting.

