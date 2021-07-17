UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Housing Secretary Directs PHA For Early Completion Of Development Projects In Parks

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 07:44 PM

Housing Secretary directs PHA for early completion of development projects in parks

South Punjab Housing Secretary Liaquat Ali Chatha Saturday directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to complete development work of Shah Shams park as early as possible

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :South Punjab Housing Secretary Liaquat Ali Chatha Saturday directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to complete development work of Shah Shams park as early as possible.

During his visit to the park here, Liaquat Ali Chatha said the development work of the park was being completed with over Rs 48 million funds.

He said the maximum facilities would be ensured at parks in order to provide recreational spots to masses.

Giving briefing on the occasion, PHA Director General Syed Shafqat Raza said that parks were being rehabilitated and upgraded with rapid pace. He said the PHA striving hard to ensure best facilities at parks.

Related Topics

Punjab Visit Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Housing

Recent Stories

CM's special programme to provide facilities in La ..

1 minute ago

No arrest be made in every case after amendments i ..

1 minute ago

SEHA, Emirates Red Crescent sign cooperation agree ..

16 minutes ago

Ringleader of Ladi gang killed

4 minutes ago

German President Meets Rescuers in Flooded Erftsta ..

4 minutes ago

Special steps taken to curb crime and criminals, C ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.