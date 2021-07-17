Housing Secretary directs PHA for early completion of development projects in parks

South Punjab Housing Secretary Liaquat Ali Chatha Saturday directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to complete development work of Shah Shams park as early as possible

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :South Punjab Housing Secretary Liaquat Ali Chatha Saturday directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to complete development work of Shah Shams park as early as possible.

During his visit to the park here, Liaquat Ali Chatha said the development work of the park was being completed with over Rs 48 million funds.

He said the maximum facilities would be ensured at parks in order to provide recreational spots to masses.

Giving briefing on the occasion, PHA Director General Syed Shafqat Raza said that parks were being rehabilitated and upgraded with rapid pace. He said the PHA striving hard to ensure best facilities at parks.