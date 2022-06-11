Housing secretary, LDA DG inspect work on development projects

Punjab Housing and Urban Development Department Secretary Mian Shakil Ahmad and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa Friday visited Ek Moria Pul and Data Ganj Bakhsh flyover project to review the pace and quality of development works

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Housing and Urban Development Department Secretary Mian Shakil Ahmad and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa Friday visited Ek Moria Pul and Data Ganj Bakhsh flyover project to review the pace and quality of development works.

Chief Engineers Israr Saeed and Mazhar Hussain Khan gave detail briefing to the secretary and the LDA DG on construction work and completion time.

The Housing secretary directed WASA officials to monitor construction work of water storage tank on daily basis.

Improve the flow of traffic during the ongoing construction work on the projects and make it easier for citizen, he added. He hoped that traffic issues would be solved after completion of the projects.

He said that more than 130,000 vehicles would benefit from Data Ganj Bakhsh flyover on daily basis, after its completion.

The LDA DG said that 70 per cent work of extension of projects had been completed, adding that officers were given task to complete work by August. He said that 2.5-km long new sewerage line was also being laid in the areas.