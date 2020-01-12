Housing sector expected to attract investment of 10 billion US dollar within next 10 years: Firdous

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th January, 2020) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan stated that the housing sector of the country is expected to attract an investment of 10 billion US Dollar within next 10 years.She was talking to media persons after inaugurating Smart Expo of Future Development Holdings in Islamabad.She said both the houses of the Parliament passed the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority Bill to materialize the Prime Minister's vision for provision of shelters to the low-income people at affordable price.Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government is committed to strengthening the national institutions and all out efforts are being made to bring changes in the system besides addressing the lacunae in the judicial system so that the powerful elements could not take undue benefits.

Addressing an audience at Pakistan National Council of Arts in Islamabad, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Gilgit Baltistan is shining face of Pakistan.

She said that Prime Minister of Pakistan's narrative linked with tourism is a strategy to market the face of Gilgit Baltistan.She said the government aims to preserve, protect and present the potential of Gilgit-Baltistan to the world while seeking tourist's attention towards to the untouched beauty of the area.