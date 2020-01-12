UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Housing Sector Expected To Attract Investment Of 10 Billion US Dollar Within Next 10 Years: Firdous

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 08:00 PM

Housing sector expected to attract investment of 10 billion US dollar within next 10 years: Firdous

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th January, 2020) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan stated that the housing sector of the country is expected to attract an investment of 10 billion US Dollar within next 10 years.She was talking to media persons after inaugurating Smart Expo of Future Development Holdings in Islamabad.She said both the houses of the Parliament passed the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority Bill to materialize the Prime Minister's vision for provision of shelters to the low-income people at affordable price.Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government is committed to strengthening the national institutions and all out efforts are being made to bring changes in the system besides addressing the lacunae in the judicial system so that the powerful elements could not take undue benefits.

Addressing an audience at Pakistan National Council of Arts in Islamabad, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Gilgit Baltistan is shining face of Pakistan.

She said that Prime Minister of Pakistan's narrative linked with tourism is a strategy to market the face of Gilgit Baltistan.She said the government aims to preserve, protect and present the potential of Gilgit-Baltistan to the world while seeking tourist's attention towards to the untouched beauty of the area.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister World Dollar Parliament Firdous Ashiq Awan Gilgit Baltistan Price Market Media All Government Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Sharjah Charity House pledges US$1 million towards ..

31 minutes ago

Bowardi receives Japanese State Minister for Forei ..

31 minutes ago

MoI Under-Secretary, Ambassador of Montenegro disc ..

46 minutes ago

UNGA President learns about UAE&#039;s inclusive s ..

46 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi highlights UAE climate action to UN Per ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law on Smart Dubai

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.