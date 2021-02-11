Housing sector to be improved on modern lines: minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing & Urban Development Mian Mahamood-ur-Rasheed has said that legislation process has been finalised to improve the housing sector on modern lines in the province.

While presiding over a meeting of the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) here on Thursday, he said that approval for affordable private housing schemes rules 2020 and joint ventures rules by the provincial cabinet would ensure speedy development of the housing sector, along with provision of necessary relief to builders and developers. The meeting also discussed matters pertaining to approval of development schemes under PHATA.

The minister said that housing sector related policies have been designed in consultation with the stakeholders, who have also been taken into confidence with regard to amendments to different laws.

Meanwhile, sufficient relief is also provided to builders and developers in Naya Pakistan Housing Project, he said and added that project is being moved forward through a joint-venture with developers and private builders. He expressed the satisfaction that approval of housing schemes of builders and developers is under way on a priority basis and the housing department is working hard to fulfill the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Mahmood-ur-Rasheed welcomed new board members, Ms Yasmin Abid Maan, Imtiaz Mahmood, Naveed Akhtar and Shahid Butt. The meeting endorsed the decisions made in the previous meeting.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Housing (South Punjab) Liaqat Ali Chatha, DG PHATA Asif Chaudhry, General Secretary Housing Taskforce Atif Ayub Mayo and representatives of builders and developers.