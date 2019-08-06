Housing societies asked to submit designs for Sewage Treatment Plants

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) : Capital Development Authority CDA ) Tuesday directed the Federal capital's housing societies to submit engineering designs to set up their own Sewage Treatment plants (STPs).

The CDA management, in a meeting presided by its chairman, had asked the representatives of housing schemes to submit the STPs' designs for approval as soon as possible, a press release received here said.

The management said two or three societies could submit single engineering proposal if they intend to establish joint a STP. In this connection, the authority would provide technical facilities in establishing STPs.

The meeting also directed the housing societies to provide basic amenities of life to their residents, besides ensuring fully implementation of rules and regulations enforced within the city's jurisdiction.

It was further directed that road infrastructure and other facilities in the housing societies may also be improved as the residents of the societies should be given best facilities.

The housing societies had been further told to observe the existing rules and regulations in letter and spirit and submit their documents for Layout Plan (PLO) and No Objection Certificate (NOC) procedures.

The housing societies had also been asked to submit their collective workable suggestions regarding easement in the procedures of LOP and NOC so that these could be placed before the federal commission constituted to revise the master plan of Islamabad.