Housing societies barred from using name similar to govt departments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Commissioner Islamabad Aamer Ali Ahmed Saturday banned all private societies in the jurisdictions of Federal capital to use name similar to any government organization.

According to a notification, various private societies which have been using Names of ministries and constitutional bodies are hereby directed to stop the practice in compliance of the directions issued by the Islamabad High Court.

Orders have been issued to the Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Islamabad to issue notices to all the societies to change the name within three weeks.