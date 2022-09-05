Housing societies' developers bound to take anti-dengue measures

UrduPoint.com

Published September 05, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has instructed developers of registered private housing societies to take effective measures to control breeding of dengue larvae in the localities.

In a meeting with representatives of private housing societies here on Monday, Additional Director General FDA Abid Hussain Bhatti directed the developers to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs), issued by the Punjab government and district administration for complete eradication of dengue larvae.

He said that the current rainy spell was very favourable for breeding of dengue larvae and added that the government machinery was fully active to control its breeding.

He asked the representatives to take elaborate measures for proper monitoring of the measures against dengue mosquitoes in their societies. They should focus on water tanks, parks, green-belts, flower plants, rooftops of the homes and other places and drain out stagnant water immediately besides sensitising residents in their colonies, he said.

He said that public coordination was imperative to make the anti-dengue campaign successful.

