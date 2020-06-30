UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Housing Societies Directed Not To Initiate Development Work Without NOC From Rawalpindi Development Authority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 04:48 PM

Housing societies directed not to initiate development work without NOC from Rawalpindi Development Authority

Commissioner Rawalpindi, Capt.(Retd) Muhammad Mehmood has directed the private housing societies not to initiate any development work without No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued by the departments concerned particularly Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi, Capt.(Retd) Muhammad Mehmood has directed the private housing societies not to initiate any development work without No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued by the departments concerned particularly Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

He said, the government was making all out efforts to promote economic activities and facilitate the investors.

Solid steps were also being taken to facilitate the construction sector and private housing societies, he said and directed the private housing societies that without taking NOC from the departments concerned particularly RDA, no development work or construction should be started.

The commissioner also instructed the private housing societies to ensure installation of their own water treatment plants and proper sewerage system and no compromise should be made on quality of material and work.

It is pertinent to mention here that 49 housing schemes in Rawalpindi district are approved including seven in District Council area and four in Tehsil Murree area while 79 housing societies are illegal in the jurisdiction of RDA. 46 housing societies are illegal in Town Municipal Administration, Pothohar Town, Tehsil, Rawalpindi.

Similarly, 49 housing societies are illegal in Tehsil Murree, 24 in tehsil, Taxila and 5 in tehsil Gujar Khan.

Related Topics

Water Murree Noc Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Taxila All From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Italian Foreign Minister Rules Out Syrian Scenario ..

41 seconds ago

Putin to hold Syria talks Wednesday with Turkey, I ..

43 seconds ago

United Airlines to resume U.S.-China passenger fli ..

44 seconds ago

Malaria kills 279 in Zimbabwe amid COVID-19 pandem ..

45 seconds ago

Indus Motor gets its new chairman

4 minutes ago

Rs 29,720 mln allocated for 25 new NHA schemes in ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.