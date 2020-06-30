Housing societies directed not to initiate development work without NOC from Rawalpindi Development Authority

(@FahadShabbir)

Commissioner Rawalpindi, Capt.(Retd) Muhammad Mehmood has directed the private housing societies not to initiate any development work without No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued by the departments concerned particularly Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

He said, the government was making all out efforts to promote economic activities and facilitate the investors.

Solid steps were also being taken to facilitate the construction sector and private housing societies, he said and directed the private housing societies that without taking NOC from the departments concerned particularly RDA, no development work or construction should be started.

The commissioner also instructed the private housing societies to ensure installation of their own water treatment plants and proper sewerage system and no compromise should be made on quality of material and work.

It is pertinent to mention here that 49 housing schemes in Rawalpindi district are approved including seven in District Council area and four in Tehsil Murree area while 79 housing societies are illegal in the jurisdiction of RDA. 46 housing societies are illegal in Town Municipal Administration, Pothohar Town, Tehsil, Rawalpindi.

Similarly, 49 housing societies are illegal in Tehsil Murree, 24 in tehsil, Taxila and 5 in tehsil Gujar Khan.