Housing societies directed to take precautionary steps to cope with monsoon rains

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday urged the managements of cooperative housing societies to adopt precautionary measures in the wake of current monsoon season.

He directed the societies to ensure availability of at least 50 life jackets and six water pumps to meet any eventuality during the heavy rainfall, according a press release issued here.

DC Memon said special focus should be paid to improve the sewerage system throughout the societies so the water could run the system smoothly during rains.

He directed them to immediately close the basements of residents houses and commercial plazas around the drains to avoid any emergency.

Irfan Nawaz told APP that Islamabad civil administration had already launched a helpline 16 for monsoon emergencies, besides imposing section 144 near rivers and dams during the current spell of the monsoon system.

He said the caller only had to dial 16 and it would be routed to the flood emergency response department.

"All the authorities concerned are advised to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures during the forecast period", the DC added.

To a query, the DC said a comprehensive action plan for the prevention of urban flooding in the Federal capital had been devised, whereas Pakistan Disaster Management Authority had already ordered the departments concerned to create public awareness about urban flooding and how to prevent it.

