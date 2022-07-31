Housing societies warned of strict action on violation of dengue SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General, RDA Capt. (r) Tahir Zafar Abbasi has directed the private housing societies that strict action would be taken against violators of dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government.

According to a RDA spokesman, the RDA has also directed the management of Bahria Town housing scheme to ensure strict compliance of anti-dengue SOPs.

The Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate, RDA has directed Bahria Town administration that strict adherence to SOPs is imperative to counter dengue.

The prevailing weather is suitable for dengue larvae breeding, therefore, strict compliance of anti-dengue SOPs is needed to prevent the spread of larvae during the dengue peak season.

"The role of private housing societies is very crucial in containing the spread of dengue virus, adding, it is responsibility of every housing society to ensure dengue free environment for the inhabitants,he said.

" The recent rains had been declared suitable for the breeding of dengue mosquitoes. Not only could the dengue mosquito breed rapidly in the current climate, but it can also be extremely dangerous to human health, he said.

The spokesman informed that a large number of the residents of Bahria town 1, 2, 3, Safari Villas-I, II, and Bahria Phase Town phase-8 were not taking care and not adopting precautionary measures against dengue. Due to the non-compliance of SOPs, dengue virus might spread in various housing societies.

He said if this situation was not controlled and given due attention, dengue virus could spread in different sectors of Bahrian Town. RDA would take strict action in accordance with the law against those found violating the SOPs, he added.