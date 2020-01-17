(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Affectees of Khayaban-e-Amin Housing Society on Friday rushed towards NAB Lahore for redressal of their issues.

According to the NAB spokesman, Director General NAB Lahore also called owners of the Khayaban-e-Amin Housing Society at the spot to listen the issues and complaints of the people.

During the hearing, affectees brought forth complaints of delay in completion of construction work along with usage of substandard material in construction of houses and flats.

Numerous complainants recorded their queries for not provision of possession letters to them by the owners. They also alleged that administration was allegedly presenting baseless and fabricated details to NAB Lahore in this regard.

DG NAB Lahore reviewed that the owners of Khayaban-e-Amin Housing Society had promised to develop and deliver all flats, plots & houses among affectees till December 2019 but failed to do so.

He directed the owners of society to listen and settle all issues of every affectee by themselves on daily basis while sitting in the site offices of Society between 11 am to 13 pm without any delay, whereas, NAB Lahore's Investigation Officer has also been directed to sit with administration for early rectification of the issues.

By giving final chance to the administration of the housing society,the DG NAB directed them to immediately publish advertisement in renowned newspapers pertaining to above information.