Housing & Works Secretary For Early Completion Of Ongoing Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2022 | 08:18 PM

Housing & Works secretary for early completion of ongoing projects

Federal Secretary for Housing and Works Fatkhar Ali Shallwani directed all the relevant departments of the ministry to utilize all the resources for completing ongoing and incomplete projects at the earliest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Secretary for Housing and Works Fatkhar Ali Shallwani directed all the relevant departments of the ministry to utilize all the resources for completing ongoing and incomplete projects at the earliest.

Presiding over the meeting of the ministry's attached departments including Pakistan Public Works Department (PPWD) and National Construction Limited (NCL), he assured that all-out support would be extended in this regard.

The secretary was briefed about the ongoing projects during the meeting which was attended by PPWD Director General Zaheer Ahmed Warraich, Managing Director of NCL Athar Nawaz Malik and other senior officials.

