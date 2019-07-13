UrduPoint.com
How Affidavit Of Judge Suddenly Leaked To Media? Hussain Nawaz

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 03:11 PM

How affidavit of judge suddenly leaked to media? Hussain Nawaz

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th July, 2019) Son of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Hussain Nawaz said how affidavit of judge became suddenly leaked to media?In his message on social networking site twitter, Hussain Nawaz said how the affidavit of judge suddenly leaked to media? Who did this? Is the purpose not the media trial?He said government representatives didn't even wait for drying of ink in order to open a propaganda machine.

Isn't this a conspiracy?Isn't investigation of all this necessary for administering justice?We have to see the justice seems to be done

