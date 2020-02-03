How can you question someone patriotism? Court asks from DIG

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered to release on bail all those who had been arrested for protesting against arrest of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Manzoor Pashteen

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd February, 2020) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered to release on bail all those who had been arrested for protesting against arrest of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Manzoor Pashteen.Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case while court accepted post-arrest bail of all the accused.Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad also appeared in the court.Chief Justice remarked we did not expect this from you and incumbent government.

Have you read First Information Report (FIR) and under which law terrorism provisions were imposed.Court directed DC Islamabad and IG to file report till next hearing while IG Islamabad not appeared in the court being on leave.

Chief Justice remarked did you see SC verdict in which Supreme Court defined terrorism and where is IG as he was called.DIG told to court that he is on leave.Chief Justice while addressing DIG remarked that you are representing State and State has responsibility to protect people and not arrest them.

How can you question someone patriotism and do you think constitutional courts will shut their eyes on this matter? We will go to the bottom of this case.Justice further remarked if government did some wrong then it should be accepted as wrong.

Court while giving one week time for submitting report in court ordered that DC and IG both to see this matter.Hearing has been adjourned till one week.