How Diet, Exercise, and Weight Management Can Add a Decade to Your Life

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st March, 2020) Experts say exercising for 30 minutes a day plus not smoking or drinking excessively can increase your years without chronic health issues.

Getty ImagesResearchers say healthy lifestyle habits can add as much as a decade to your life span.The researchers identified five lifestyle factors as important, including diet, exercise, and maintaining a moderate body weight.Experts say the two most important things to avoid are smoking and developing overweight or obesity.We'd all like to live a long time in good health.Now a recently published study has concluded there are lifestyle factors that can increase your odds of reaching an older age without chronic health issues.There's been plenty of research on lifestyle choices, such as smoking, physical activity, drinking habits, weight management, and diet, that affect our overall life span and likelihood of experiencing chronic diseases.5 crucial health factorsResearchers examined data from roughly 73,000 registered female nurses in the United States from the Nurses' Health Study and from almost 40,000 male health professionals in the United States from the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study.The study participants didn't have cancer, cardiovascular disease, or diabetes when they were enrolled.Study participants were routinely assessed for new diagnoses and deaths from cancer, cardiovascular disease, and type 2 diabetes for more than 20 years.

Researchers adjusted for age, ethnic background, family medical history, and other considerations.Adding these five factors together gave a final low-risk lifestyle score ranging from 0 to 5.

A higher score indicated a healthier lifestyle.Increasing your healthy life spanYears of life free from cancer, heart disease, and diabetes at age 50 was 24 years for women who followed none of the low-risk lifestyle factors.It was 34 years for women who adopted four or five of the factors.The life expectancy free of these chronic diseases was 24 years among 50-year-old men who followed no low-risk lifestyle factors.It was 31 years for men who practiced four or five of these healthy habits.Diet is keyBeing selective in what you eat is one of the most important lifestyle factors."Foods that are high in fiber have been studied extensively for the benefits that they provide when it comes to cardiovascular health, including blood pressure regulation," Shelley Wood, MPH, RDN, a clinician at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in California, told Healthline.Wood explains these foods are plant-based and include whole grains, fruits, and vegetables.Additionally, legumes, such as beans, lentils, and peas, have been shown to lower the risk of heart disease, high cholesterol level, and high blood pressure.For those wishing to preserve heart function and health, Wood says they'd benefit from avoiding foods high in sugar, sodium, saturated fat, and refined carbohydrates."It's especially important to avoid these foods if you have high cholesterol.

If you're contemplating eating a food that is high in sugar, salt, or fat, your best bet is to choose something else," she said.Smoking, obesity effects