How fruit and vegetable compounds help prevent colorectal cancer

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st December, 2019) Flavonoids are compounds that are naturally present in fruit and vegetables. Scientists have known for 20 years that they can help prevent colorectal cancer but have not fully understood the underlying biology.Now, a new study describes a molecular mechanism through which a product of flavonoid digestion can inhibit cancer cell growth under certain conditions.The study is the work of a team at South Dakota State University in Brookings, who report their findings in a recent issue of the journal Cancers.At first, the researchers were investigating how aspirin (acetylsalicylic acid) can reduce colorectal cancer risk.In that earlier work, they saw how a salicylic acid derivative called 2,4,6-trihydroxybenzoic acid (2,4,6-THBA) was able to slow cancer cell growth.They decided to search for natural sources of 2,4,6-THBA and found that it was also a compound that results from the digestion of flavonoids.Testing 2,4,6-THBA on colon cancer cellsThe new study is the first to investigate how 2,4,6-THBA, as a product of flavonoid breakdown in the gut, can help to prevent cancer of the colon or rectum.

According to 2016 statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), colorectal cancers are the fourth most common type of cancer in the United States and also the country's fourth most common cause of cancer deaths.During 2016, the latest year for which figures are available for the U.S., some 141,270 people found out that they had cancer of the colon or rectum, and 52,286 died from these types of cancer.The metabolite needs a transporterA search of previous studies on 2,4,6-THBA revealed that the metabolite could not enter cells without the aid of a transporter protein called SLC5A8.Gunaje points out, however, that cancer cells can disable the transporter protein with a genetic mutation.

This has a protective effect that allows the cancer cells to proliferate.Further tests, including some with cancer cells that express SLC5A8, demonstrated that 2,4,6-THBA was able to enter cells that expressed the transporter protein but could not gain access to cells that did not.