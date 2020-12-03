How members of Pakistani squad visiting New Zealand contracted Coronavirus?

(@fidahassanain)

With the latest two cases, 10 out of 53-member squad visiting New Zealand have tested positive for Covid-19.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2020) Pakistan cricket board's (PCB) Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan apprehended that the players might have contracted Coronavirus during their long journey to New Zealand.

Talking to a British news organization, Wasim Khan said that tests of all members of the squad including coaches and supporting staff were done from Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

“There is not possibility of even any doubt about the tests reports,” said Wasim Khan.

“There is possibility that the players might have contracted virus during the long journey,” he added.

He ruled out impression of players violating rules in New Zealand and contracting virus from there.

“This is absolutely incorrect to say that the players contracted virus by violating rules in New Zealand,” he went on to explain.

According to the latest reports, two more members of Pakistan squad visiting New Zealand have appeared positive for Covid-19. With the latest reports, 10 out of 53-member squad have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Answering to a question about Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand under such strict rules and regulations, Wasim Khan said that West Indies team was also there in New Zealand. West Indies team went through the same 14-day quarantine in New Zealand following which they were allowed to play matches.

“There is no threat to this tour so far but we’re closing watching the situation,” he added.