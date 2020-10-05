On Monday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a petition contending telecast of Ex- PM Nawaz Sharif's speeches on media

ISLAMABAD:The Islamabad High Court (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) on Monday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a petition contending telecast of Ex- PM Nawaz Sharif's speeches on media.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that why such matters were used to be dragged in courts when the Parliament and security institutions in the country are functional.

"How Nawaz Sharif's speeches had damaged the basic right of petitioner," the bench asked the applicant.

The petitioner pleaded that Ex-PM negatively portrayed state institutions in his speeches on September 20.

He said that the people had to approach the courts when they didn't get relief from the institutions.

The chief justice said that the petitioner should have move to relevant forum as there was Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) operating in the country.

The chief justice asked that why the petitioner had name opposition leader as respondent in this case, whether the lawyer had studied code of conduct.

Why not the matter should be sent to bar council, Justice Minallah said.

The court, however, reserved the decision on maintainability of the case after listening arguments from the lawyer.