How PTI Leaders React To Govt's Super Tax On Large Scale Industries

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 24, 2022 | 05:47 PM

How PTI leaders react to govt's super tax on large scale industries

The PTI leaders say total tax collection target is Rs 7400 billion that will be met by inflation alone.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 24th, 2022) PTI leader and former Finance Minister Hammad Azhar said total Rs 60 bn realistically expected from the Super Tax.

Azhar said that the amount of Rs 46 billions would come from the banks.

His reaction came after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced super tax of 10 per cent on industries.

The PTI leader said that total tax collection target is Rs 7400 billion that will be met by inflation alone. So for a gimmick (like the imports ban) they heavily taxed the already taxed formal sector, he added.

Shaukat Tarin who had also served as the finance minister during PTI government said that there would be massive inflation in the coming days.

