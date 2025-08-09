How social media fuels and glorifies youth migration dreams in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Every day, young Pakistanis scroll through social media feeds filled with idealized portrayals of life abroad, carefree college days, dream jobs, and urban skylines. With nearly 111 million internet users, almost half the population is connected online, making social media a powerful lens through which future possibilities are imagined. Platforms like YouTube (71.7 million users), TikTok (54.4 million), Facebook (60.4 million), and Instagram (17.3 million) dominate digital consumption in Pakistan, especially among youth. The allure crafted by these platforms, whether through influencers, diaspora stories, or aspirational content, reaches everywhere, influencing whether to leave home or stay.

Sheikh Ahmed a leading consultancy provider speaking to APP agrees on the impact social media has over youth’s migration decisions, saying, “Social media offers a window into the lifestyles, job opportunities, and education systems of other countries. Influencers, migrants, and international media share curated narratives that paint an attractive picture of life overseas. For many youths from rural Pakistan, where facilities are scarce and challenges like unemployment, inflation, political instability, and financial insecurity loom large, these images can be compelling.”

Shamas Abbas, an economic journalist in a reputed media organization, however, sees poverty and limited job opportunities at home as the dominating force instead of social media’s glorification.

Between 1970 and 2000, Pakistan sent around 12.7 million migrants worldwide, and migration continues to rise. In 2023 alone, 859,846 Pakistanis migrated, including over 100,000 skilled professionals. Urban youth, with greater social media access, show higher migration intent compared to their rural counterparts. Social media reduces the cost and risks associated with migration by providing valuable information, making the decision easier. Yet, this trend accelerates the brain drain, depriving Pakistan of essential human capital crucial for national development.

Ms. Nisa, who returned from the UK in 2008 after completing her studies and is now serving as a faculty member at a university, observed that most young people she meets aspire to leave Pakistan due to the “death of merit, corruption, nepotism, and poverty,” which undermine talent and opportunities.

Nasir Mirza, a consultant working between Australia and Pakistan while talking to APP, highlights the brain drain fueled by students who pursue education abroad and stay for better career prospects.

These students view foreign degrees as investments yielding higher-paying jobs, access to global markets, and immigration pathways. Scholarships and post-study work visas make this financially attractive despite initial costs.

A known legal expert Waseem Bahadar, sharing his experience with APP, notes that migration among Pakistani students reflects broader national challenges. Domestic shortcomings in education, research, and job markets push young talent abroad, while social media glamorizes overseas life without exposing legal and cultural hardships migrants face. Without reforms in education and legal frameworks, Pakistan risks becoming a permanent supplier of skilled labor rather than a beneficiary.

Sikander Panezai, an education consultant, points to deep-rooted issues fueling migration. The “death of merit” and prevalence of “Sifarish” (connections) leave talented youth disillusioned, as favoritism blocks access to jobs and education. Economic struggles, rising inflation, and insecure employment further erode hope. Corruption and unethical practices reward manipulation over effort, fostering despair. Poor infrastructure, declining education standards, and political instability add to the sense of no future at home.

Addressing these challenges requires merit-based recruitment, transparent hiring, strong governance, and a unified national vision. Investing in education, skills, and anti-corruption can inspire youth to stay and thrive.

Sarmad Ali, a postgraduate and father of two, earns just 60,000 rupees. Unable to meet basic needs, he made a heartbreaking decision and sold his family's only car to finance his move overseas, saying, “My children deserve better life."

Migration’s impact on Pakistan is multifaceted. While remittances boost household incomes and national reserves, the departure of skilled professionals weakens key sectors. It also strains families, alters cultural dynamics, and leaves aging populations behind. Politically, migrants influence both their home and host countries, while personally facing discrimination and adaptation hurdles abroad.

Experts unanimously agree and warn that Pakistan faces a clear choice: keep losing its brightest minds to other nations or take bold, coordinated steps to reform, innovate, and give youth reasons to stay. The youth are not the problem, they are the solution. With strategic action, Pakistan can turn brain drain into brain gain, retaining and reclaiming the talent crucial to its future.