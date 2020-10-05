How some stains on news channels hijacked a conversation

(@imziishan)

On Thursday afternoon, people watching the news noticed a peculiar and repeated activity on their TV screens. As newscasters reported the 12 pm news, a brown stain appeared on TV screens for 10-15 seconds stirring curiosity and generating much whatsapp chatter.

The stain kept reappearing every 15 minutes on multiple news channels creating confusion amongst the viewers. Some thought it was on their TV screams and tried to wipe it away. Some saw a ketchup spill, some said it was paint, and some saw dried in tough mud stainsThe mysterious stain continued to hijack news channels for 24 hours when even the news reporters tried to wipe it off. The next day it turned out that the "Daagh" was a part of Pakistan's leading detergent, Surf Excel's #DaaghonKaChampion campaign.

The leading detergent brand has gone big with its latest campaign to launch a new version of its better and more powerful product. The stain not only took over news channels but also Instagram news feeds and stories of celebrities and prominent influencers. Renowned faces including Ayeza Khan, Momal Sheikh and Kinza Hashmi posted videos, talking about their regular routine when a stain took over their content, but went unnoticed by them. However, their thousands of followers picked up the strange activity, and got everyone questioning.

Instagram feeds and stories of major publications were also flooded with screen grabs of news channels with the stain spotted, with people sharing their views about it while some kept on inquiring out of confusion.

A video of newscasters was seen circulating across Instagram, where the stain interrupted their news bulletin, causing them to pause to figure out what the stain was about. Some like Sidra Iqbal asked the cameraman to clean his lense. Some newscasters questioned each other. Others looked surprised and tried to ignore it but Instagram soon reminded them that the ‘daagh’ was taking over.

The hashtag #WhatTheDaagh was trending #2 on Twitter, where twitteraties took over the social media platform, sharing their mixed views on the mysterious stain that had everyone wondering if something was wrong with their TV screens/phones.

The campaign, #DaaghonKaChampion by Surf Excel brought sufficient media limelight and caught many eyeballs, positioning the detergent as every Pakistani’s number one go to detergent which can get rid of tough and dry stains. Its enhanced stain lifter technology enables it to remove unwanted stains of mud, ketchup, tea, curry and grass even if they have spoiled clothes 100 hours before. Hence, the stain shown on TV channels and Instagram appeared, changed colour and finally disappeared, highlighting Surf Excel’s stain-lifter technology and ability to remove tough old stains.

