UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

How Some Stains On News Channels Hijacked A Conversation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 02:53 PM

How some stains on news channels hijacked a conversation

On Thursday afternoon, people watching the news noticed a peculiar and repeated activity on their TV screens. As newscasters reported the 12 pm news, a brown stain appeared on TV screens for 10-15 seconds stirring curiosity and generating much whatsapp chatter.

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) : On Thursday afternoon, people watching the news noticed a peculiar and repeated activity on their tv screens. As newscasters reported the 12 pm news, a brown stain appeared on TV screens for 10-15 seconds stirring curiosity and generating much whatsapp chatter. The stain kept reappearing every 15 minutes on multiple news channels creating confusion amongst the viewers. Some thought it was on their TV screams and tried to wipe it away. Some saw a ketchup spill, some said it was paint, and some saw dried in tough mud stainsThe mysterious stain continued to hijack news channels for 24 hours when even the news reporters tried to wipe it off. The next day it turned out that the “Daagh” was a part of Pakistan’s leading detergent, Surf Excel’s #DaaghonKaChampion campaign.

Stains On TV Screen

  • Stains On TV Screen - Picture 21
  • Stains On TV Screen - Picture 21
  • Stains On TV Screen - Picture 21
  • Stains On TV Screen - Picture 21
  • Stains On TV Screen - Picture 21
  • Stains On TV Screen - Picture 21
  • Stains On TV Screen - Picture 21
  • Stains On TV Screen - Picture 21
  • Stains On TV Screen - Picture 21
  • Stains On TV Screen - Picture 21
  • Stains On TV Screen - Picture 21
  • Stains On TV Screen - Picture 21
  • Stains On TV Screen - Picture 21
  • Stains On TV Screen - Picture 21
  • Stains On TV Screen - Picture 21
  • Stains On TV Screen - Picture 21
  • Stains On TV Screen - Picture 21
  • Stains On TV Screen - Picture 21
  • Stains On TV Screen - Picture 21
  • Stains On TV Screen - Picture 21

The leading detergent brand has gone big with its latest campaign to launch a new version of its better and more powerful product. The stain not only took over news channels but also Instagram news feeds and stories of celebrities and prominent influencers. Renowned faces including Ayeza Khan, Momal Sheikh and Kinza Hashmi posted videos, talking about their regular routine when a stain took over their content, but went unnoticed by them. However, their thousands of followers picked up the strange activity, and got everyone questioning.

Celebrities Talking About Stains On TV Screen

  • Celebrities Talking About Stains On TV Screen - Picture 23
  • Celebrities Talking About Stains On TV Screen - Picture 23
  • Celebrities Talking About Stains On TV Screen - Picture 23
  • Celebrities Talking About Stains On TV Screen - Picture 23
  • Celebrities Talking About Stains On TV Screen - Picture 23

Instagram feeds and stories of major publications were also flooded with screen grabs of news channels with the stain spotted, with people sharing their views about it while some kept on inquiring out of confusion.

A video of newscasters was seen circulating across Instagram, where the stain interrupted their news bulletin, causing them to pause to figure out what the stain was about. Some like Sidra Iqbal asked the cameraman to clean his lense. Some newscasters questioned each other. Others looked surprised and tried to ignore it but Instagram soon reminded them that the ‘daagh’ was taking over.

The hashtag #WhatTheDaagh was trending #2 on Twitter, where twitteraties took over the social media platform, sharing their mixed views on the mysterious stain that had everyone wondering if something was wrong with their TV screens/phones.

Twitter Reaction About Stains On TV Screen

  • Twitter Reaction About Stains On TV Screen - Picture 22
  • Twitter Reaction About Stains On TV Screen - Picture 22
  • Twitter Reaction About Stains On TV Screen - Picture 22
  • Twitter Reaction About Stains On TV Screen - Picture 22
  • Twitter Reaction About Stains On TV Screen - Picture 22
  • Twitter Reaction About Stains On TV Screen - Picture 22
  • Twitter Reaction About Stains On TV Screen - Picture 22
  • Twitter Reaction About Stains On TV Screen - Picture 22
  • Twitter Reaction About Stains On TV Screen - Picture 22
  • Twitter Reaction About Stains On TV Screen - Picture 22
  • Twitter Reaction About Stains On TV Screen - Picture 22
  • Twitter Reaction About Stains On TV Screen - Picture 22
  • Twitter Reaction About Stains On TV Screen - Picture 22
  • Twitter Reaction About Stains On TV Screen - Picture 22
  • Twitter Reaction About Stains On TV Screen - Picture 22
  • Twitter Reaction About Stains On TV Screen - Picture 22
  • Twitter Reaction About Stains On TV Screen - Picture 22
  • Twitter Reaction About Stains On TV Screen - Picture 22
  • Twitter Reaction About Stains On TV Screen - Picture 22
  • Twitter Reaction About Stains On TV Screen - Picture 22

The campaign, #DaaghonKaChampion by Surf Excel brought sufficient media limelight and caught many eyeballs, positioning the detergent as every Pakistani’s number one go to detergent which can get rid of tough and dry stains. Its enhanced stain lifter technology enables it to remove unwanted stains of mud, ketchup, tea, curry and grass even if they have spoiled clothes 100 hours before. Hence, the stain shown on TV channels and Instagram appeared, changed colour and finally disappeared, highlighting Surf Excel’s stain-lifter technology and ability to remove tough old stains.

Here are the reactions of the social community on mysterious stains that dominated news channels, Instagram and Twitter, creating talkability everywhere:

Related Topics

Technology Social Media Twitter Ayeza Khan Momal Sheikh Media TV WhatsApp Instagram

Recent Stories

PEMRA advises TV channels to review visuals of the ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Police organise spo ..

29 minutes ago

Russian Watchdog Invites Google, Apple to Cooperat ..

14 minutes ago

Ireland on brink after health chiefs call for lock ..

14 minutes ago

PAC Sub-Committee meeting canceled due to absence ..

14 minutes ago

Shadab leading Northern side tremendously: Ramiz R ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

    1
    Previous ImageNext Image