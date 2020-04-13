Each applicant will be able to get 12,000 rupees from Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program. The eligibility criteria and the process of registration, the way of getting fund learn all from here.

Prime Minister Imran khan introduced Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program on April 01, 2020, to provide financial support to families facing the COVID-19 crisis. The program’s initiative worth is 144 billion to support 12 million indigent families. In the context of economic disturbance this program will help the needy to overcome their financial necessities.

The federal government has begun the registration process. Each deserving aspirant will receive 12,000 rupees under this cash program. As per Ehsaas program Chairperson Dr.SaniaNishtar, approximately 10 million families across the country will get an advantage from the Ehsas cash program.

For registration SMS and online through both services one can apply, SMS service is introduced by keeping view on illiterate people, for them it seems troublesome to apply online. A guideline is given below in steps for the registration.

Who can apply for Ehsas Emergency Cash Program?

The very first step is to know the eligibility criteria for registration. So according to Dr. SaniaNishtar one person from one family can apply. These people will not be eligible for this program.

Those who do not have a valid CNIC.

Those having abroad travel history

Own a passport and applied for one and their spouses

Those who own a property

Those who have utility bills more than 10,000

Current and ex-government federal or provincial employees and their spouses

Those registered to any other relief scheme under the federal government

Those who have mobile bills equal to or more than 1,000

Three or more family members availed CNIC with executive fees.

How to apply for the Ehsaas Emergency cash Program via SMS?

Type in the text bar your CNIC Number and send it to 8171.

If your CNIC is valid then you will be able to proceed forward. But in the case if your CNIC is invalid then you will get a message “your CNIC number is not valid for Ehsaas Emergency Cash program.”

If the applicant is blocked because of improper profiling, he will get a notification. Otherwise the process will succeed.

How to apply for Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program

After sending CNIC to 8171 you get a message of the content:

You have been registered

Contact the administration

You do not deserve the program

Contact your Village Council Secretory or Tehsil office, if you get the contact message from the administration. Visit the online link after receiving a message.

How to apply the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program Online?

Visit the online NADRA portal for checking the details and eligibility criteria for the Ehsaas Emergency Program. https://ehsaas.nadra.gov.pk/ehsas/

Enter the CNIC of yours on Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program registration web-portal to check either you are eligible or not.

The very next step is to type your CNIC number at Ehsas emergency cash program in the case when your CNIC is not found here.

Then enter your phone number and select the network which you are using.

After that type the code that will be given in the image and click on submit to go forward.

Final step, type and enter your residential address and verify all the details you have given then accept the terms and conditions given and submit application.

How to apply for Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program in Urdu?

Many people do not feel ease while applying in English, they can download PDF file containing all information and required details in urdu. You will have the details in your language and this will be more comprehensible for you.

How to receive money?

People after applying to the Ehsaas Cash Program will be recognized as needy in the system and they will be considered eligible for the program. After verifying process people will receive an SMS containing details about in which bank they should go for withdrawing the money from Ehsaas Funds.

How will be eligible identified?

Dr. Sania has claimed that they will, with the help of NADRA, develop two layers of people in the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) database. In the first layer the verification process and filtering of the details of applicants based on some parameters will be done. And these parameters are the applicant’s bank balance, their belongings and occupation. From all the data registered in the system they will easily know what are the sources of income, their property if they have any and their passport's data related abroad traveling. The data will help much in recognizing people who are actually in need.

Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program is introduced for the people who are destitute and affected financially due to the on-going lockdown in pandemic disease crunch. 12,000 rupees needy will receive for their basic expenses. They will be able to use this amount within three months. The objective of these funds is to fulfill the appetite of the poor and prevent them from starvation. A struggle to bring the wrecked situation towards stability is carry on. Registration has been started and in some rural areas money is transferred to many people.