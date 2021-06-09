HPC holds COVID-19 vaccination camp

The district health authorities here Wednesday established COVID-19 vaccination camp at Hyderabad Press Club to vaccinate members and entry holder journalists of the club

According to press club management, second dose of the vaccine was administered to the members who had received first dose on May 12 while first dose was given to the leftover journalists.

The District Health Officer Dr. Lala Jaffar and other officers of health department were also present on the occasion.

While talking to media, Dr. Lala Jaffar rejected the impression regarding negative effects of the vaccine and termed it was a false propaganda against vaccination process.

Dr. Lala Jaffar said the only way to overcome the deadly virus was vaccination, therefore, all citizens should come forward to get themselves vaccinated so that normalcy could be restored in the country.

He said Sindh Health department had established several vaccination centres in all four talukas of the district where 0.2 million people had so far been vaccinated.

The secretary HPC Iqbal Mallah and other office bearers also expressed gratitude to the District Health Officer for establishing vaccination camp at the press club for facilitation of the journalistic community.