UrduPoint.com

HPC Organizes Solidarity Rally With Pak Army

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2023 | 08:30 PM

HPC organizes solidarity rally with Pak Army

Members of the Haripur Press Club (HPC) Friday organized a solidarity rally in support of the Pakistan Army. The rally started from the Haripur Press Club and concluded at Sadiq Akbar Chowk, passing through Circular Road, Sain Seheli Road, and Main Bazaar

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Members of the Haripur Press Club (HPC) Friday organized a solidarity rally in support of the Pakistan Army. The rally started from the Haripur Press Club and concluded at Sadiq Akbar Chowk, passing through Circular Road, Sain Seheli Road, and Main Bazaar.

The rally included the participation of district presidents of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, Prince Hamed Shah, district president of PPP Zulfiqar Qureshi, Aurangzeb Mughal, provincial leader Dr. Shasta, Chairman Farogh Nizariya Pakistan Qazi Muhammad Saeed Advocate, president Chairman Association of District Haripur Malik Faisal Iqbal Khan, President HPC Zaker Tanoli, and leaders of the JUI, along with a large number of religious and political party workers, businessmen, and journalists.

Addressing the rally, the organizers strongly condemned the events of May 9 and expressed complete solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

They stated that they would not allow any propaganda campaign against the Pakistan Army and other national security institutions. The speakers emphasized that patriotic citizens should stand shoulder to shoulder with their security forces and, considering the prevailing national conditions.

They further stated that strict actions should be taken against elements involved in subversive activities under the Constitution of Pakistan. The organizers reiterated that the Pakistan Army is the guardian of the country, and the entire nation is united.

They declared that they would not hesitate to sacrifice for the security and survival of Pakistan. The participants also raised slogans in favor of the Pakistan Army, holding placards and banners in their hands. The participants of the rally were also chanting the slogan "Long live Pakistan and Pakistan Army".

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Road Haripur May Muslim From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan Shaheens lose to Zimbabwe Select in secon ..

Pakistan Shaheens lose to Zimbabwe Select in second one-day

2 minutes ago
 US Designates Russian Gold, Silver Producers Polim ..

US Designates Russian Gold, Silver Producers Polimetall, Polyus - State Dept.

2 minutes ago
 Only anti-state elements can attack security insti ..

Only anti-state elements can attack security institutions: Raja Pervaiz

2 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns blast near JI Ameer's convoy ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns blast near JI Ameer's convoy at Zhob

2 minutes ago
 Askari Tower case: PTI's ex-MPA, others sent to ja ..

Askari Tower case: PTI's ex-MPA, others sent to jail for identification parade

12 minutes ago
 Japanese, US Foreign Ministers Affirm Importance o ..

Japanese, US Foreign Ministers Affirm Importance of Cooperation With China - Min ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.