HPC organizes solidarity rally with Pak Army

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Members of the Haripur Press Club (HPC) Friday organized a solidarity rally in support of the Pakistan Army. The rally started from the Haripur Press Club and concluded at Sadiq Akbar Chowk, passing through Circular Road, Sain Seheli Road, and Main Bazaar.

The rally included the participation of district presidents of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, Prince Hamed Shah, district president of PPP Zulfiqar Qureshi, Aurangzeb Mughal, provincial leader Dr. Shasta, Chairman Farogh Nizariya Pakistan Qazi Muhammad Saeed Advocate, president Chairman Association of District Haripur Malik Faisal Iqbal Khan, President HPC Zaker Tanoli, and leaders of the JUI, along with a large number of religious and political party workers, businessmen, and journalists.

Addressing the rally, the organizers strongly condemned the events of May 9 and expressed complete solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

They stated that they would not allow any propaganda campaign against the Pakistan Army and other national security institutions. The speakers emphasized that patriotic citizens should stand shoulder to shoulder with their security forces and, considering the prevailing national conditions.

They further stated that strict actions should be taken against elements involved in subversive activities under the Constitution of Pakistan. The organizers reiterated that the Pakistan Army is the guardian of the country, and the entire nation is united.

They declared that they would not hesitate to sacrifice for the security and survival of Pakistan. The participants also raised slogans in favor of the Pakistan Army, holding placards and banners in their hands. The participants of the rally were also chanting the slogan "Long live Pakistan and Pakistan Army".