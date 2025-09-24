HPV Vaccination Campaign A Promise Of Healthier Future For Our Daughters: Dr. Bharath
Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) State Minister for National Health, Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath, on Wednesday said that Pakistan’s ongoing HPV vaccination drive was not just a health campaign but “a promise of a healthier future for our daughters.”
He made these remarks during his visit to the vaccination center at Islamabad Model school for Girls (IMSG), G-6/1-3, where he witnessed the campaign in action. The event was organized by UNICEF in collaboration with the Federal Directorate of Immunization (FDI), Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination (MoNHSR&C).
More than 4.5 million families across Pakistan have already pledged to protect their daughters from cervical cancer by saying yes to the HPV vaccine, a milestone in the country’s public health journey. The number continues to rise as the national vaccination campaign runs until 27 September 2025.
Dr. Bharath emphasized that every girl vaccinated represents a life protected, a family safeguarded, and a future secured.
He noted that cervical cancer is the third most common cancer among women in Pakistan, with two out of three women diagnosed not surviving. He stressed that the HPV vaccine is safe, effective, and scientifically proven, preventing more deaths per person vaccinated than any other immunization.
Reassuring parents, the minister underlined that the vaccine is halal, endorsed by leading Islamic scholars, and already part of immunization programs in Muslim-majority countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Malaysia, Qatar, Bangladesh, and Indonesia.
Pakistan’s HPV vaccination initiative is aligned with the World Health Organization’s Cervical Cancer Elimination Initiative, which aims to vaccinate 90 percent of girls worldwide against HPV by 2030. Phase 1 of the campaign (15–27 September 2025) is covering Punjab, Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and the Islamabad Capital Territory. Phase 2 will expand to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2026, while Phase 3 will reach Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan in 2027.
The target is to vaccinate 90 percent of girls aged 9–14 years in Phase 1 regions by the end of 2025, and to sustain this through routine immunization in coming years.
Dr. Bharath lauded the contributions of the Ministry of National Health Services, FDI, WHO, UNICEF, Gavi, provincial health departments, teachers, frontline health workers, community mobilizers, civil society, and religious leaders. He also praised parents and influencers encouraging others to vaccinate their daughters.
“The HPV vaccine is safe, free, and available to every eligible girl. By protecting their health today, we are safeguarding their education, their future, and their ability to contribute to society,” he concluded, urging collective support until every eligible girl is reached.
Recent Stories
Ajman CP reviews service quality report at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Ajman
Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Zayed International Airport surprise Saudi visitors with u ..
Shaheen Afridi confident of Pakistan’s victory in Asia Cup final
Humaid bin Rashid reviews results of Household Income & Expenditure Survey in Aj ..
Gold prices steady at Rs 398,800 per tola in Pakistan
PM Shehbaz urges IMF to consider flood impact in review
Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends 2nd Social Care Forum
Al Ain Farms Group, Food Tech Valley to launch 260,000 sq.ft. logistics hub to a ..
Putting state before the politics is the need of the hour. Khawaja Rameez Hassan
Sharjah Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure
UAE’s firm GSU acquires 51% of Uzbekistan solar developer Yashil Energiya
FIFA to hold historic women’s friendly series in UAE
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HPV vaccination campaign a promise of healthier future for our daughters: Dr. Bharath53 seconds ago
-
Police arrest injured suspect, recover stolen motorcycle after armed clash56 seconds ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in Khanewal accident11 minutes ago
-
Supportive devices distributed among special persons11 minutes ago
-
SC declares contempt proceedings against former Deputy Registrar11 minutes ago
-
Navy Chief reaffirms commitment to maritime security on World Maritime Day11 minutes ago
-
GCUF researchers ranked among world’s top two percent scientists11 minutes ago
-
Distribution of free electric scooters starts for position holders11 minutes ago
-
AIOU hosts national conference on Prophetic ethics and medical practices11 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib directs strict action, orders enhanced patrolling11 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of constable Ashraf offered21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders strict monitoring of wheat, flour supply across Rawalpindi Division21 minutes ago