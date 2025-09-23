Open Menu

HPV Vaccination Campaign Reviewed In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 02:40 PM

HPV vaccination campaign reviewed in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) A meeting of the District Health Authority (DHA) was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship

of Chief Executive Officer Dr Muhammad Aslam Chaudhary to review the Human Papillomavirus

(HPV) vaccination campaign.

Provincial Technical Officer WHO Punjab Dr Imran Qureshi, DSV Sialkot and the EPI focal person

attended the meeting.

The participants discussed the campaign in detail and shared their observations.

Dr Aslam Chaudhary said the HPV vaccination campaign is an important step to protect

girls against cervical cancer.

He added that the initiative would help reduce future health risks and emphasized the need

for maximum coverage through coordinated efforts.

