HPV Vaccination Campaign Reviewed In Sialkot
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 02:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) A meeting of the District Health Authority (DHA) was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship
of Chief Executive Officer Dr Muhammad Aslam Chaudhary to review the Human Papillomavirus
(HPV) vaccination campaign.
Provincial Technical Officer WHO Punjab Dr Imran Qureshi, DSV Sialkot and the EPI focal person
attended the meeting.
The participants discussed the campaign in detail and shared their observations.
Dr Aslam Chaudhary said the HPV vaccination campaign is an important step to protect
girls against cervical cancer.
He added that the initiative would help reduce future health risks and emphasized the need
for maximum coverage through coordinated efforts.
