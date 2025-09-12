Open Menu

HPV Vaccination Campaign Seminar Held In Sanghar

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2025 | 10:10 PM

HPV vaccination campaign seminar held in Sanghar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) As part of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign, scheduled from September 15 to 27, the health department Sanghar organized a seminar at the District Council Hall.

The seminar was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sarah Javed, MPA Jam Shabbir Ali Khan, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Daulat Jamali, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdul Majeed Zehrani and other relevant officers.

According to a handout, addressing the event, Deputy Commissioner Sarah Javed said the purpose of the seminar was to raise awareness among the public about the HPV vaccination campaign to protect young girls from life-threatening diseases such as cervical cancer. She informed that the vaccine would be provided free of cost to girls aged 9 to 14 years. She emphasized the need to openly discuss diseases, especially women’s health issues, to build a healthier society.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Jam Shabbir Ali Khan said that collective efforts were needed to eliminate diseases from society and urged parents and all segments of society to play their role in making the campaign successful.

In his briefing, DHO Dr. Daulat Jamali said that a target of vaccinating 172,461 girls had been set in Sanghar district. He added that HPV vaccination was administered in 130 countries worldwide, and for the first time in Pakistan, it was being provided free of cost.

He said cervical cancer is one of the leading causes of death among women and was known as a “silent cancer.”, and to prevent it, the Sindh government has launched a province-wide vaccination campaign. He stressed that vaccination was the most effective and safe method of prevention, approved by international health organizations.

Additional District Health Officer Dr. Farooq, Early Warning System Incharge Sabir Hussain Mehar, Dr. Murtaza Siyal, Dr. Ghulam Parwar and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Recent Stories

Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first Afric ..

Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first African leader visit to INTERPOL HQ ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international camp ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international campus of Indian Institute of Mana ..

2 hours ago
 Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mo ..

Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Cham ..

2 hours ago
 Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British Hous ..

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British House of Lords discuss joint initi ..

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against O ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against Oman

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhan ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhana-II trial

3 hours ago
2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Sco ..

2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in ..

Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt

4 hours ago
 Serdal International launches new passenger auto f ..

Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros

5 hours ago
 Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall f ..

Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment

5 hours ago
 Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers i ..

Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August

5 hours ago
 UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air ..

UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan