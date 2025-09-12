HPV vaccination campaign seminar held in Sanghar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) As part of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign, scheduled from September 15 to 27, the health department Sanghar organized a seminar at the District Council Hall.

The seminar was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sarah Javed, MPA Jam Shabbir Ali Khan, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Daulat Jamali, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdul Majeed Zehrani and other relevant officers.

According to a handout, addressing the event, Deputy Commissioner Sarah Javed said the purpose of the seminar was to raise awareness among the public about the HPV vaccination campaign to protect young girls from life-threatening diseases such as cervical cancer. She informed that the vaccine would be provided free of cost to girls aged 9 to 14 years. She emphasized the need to openly discuss diseases, especially women’s health issues, to build a healthier society.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Jam Shabbir Ali Khan said that collective efforts were needed to eliminate diseases from society and urged parents and all segments of society to play their role in making the campaign successful.

In his briefing, DHO Dr. Daulat Jamali said that a target of vaccinating 172,461 girls had been set in Sanghar district. He added that HPV vaccination was administered in 130 countries worldwide, and for the first time in Pakistan, it was being provided free of cost.

He said cervical cancer is one of the leading causes of death among women and was known as a “silent cancer.”, and to prevent it, the Sindh government has launched a province-wide vaccination campaign. He stressed that vaccination was the most effective and safe method of prevention, approved by international health organizations.

Additional District Health Officer Dr. Farooq, Early Warning System Incharge Sabir Hussain Mehar, Dr. Murtaza Siyal, Dr. Ghulam Parwar and other officials were also present on the occasion.