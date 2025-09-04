Open Menu

HPV Vaccination Campaign To Protect Girls From Cervical Cancer

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 06:20 PM

HPV vaccination campaign to protect girls from cervical cancer

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) A meeting of the District Steering Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdul Samad Nizamani to discuss the upcoming HPV vaccination campaign.

According to DC office, the campaign aims to vaccinate 136,760 girls aged 9-14 years across 86 union councils in the district from September 15 to 29, 2025.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Asadullah Dahri informed that teams will visit different villages to vaccinate girls, and mobile teams have been formed for this purpose. Vaccination points will also be set up in all health centers.

The DC directed the officers of all concerned departments to fully cooperate for the campaign's success.

He instructed the education Department to ensure girl students in all government and private schools and madrasas are vaccinated.

He also directed the police and Rangers to provide security arrangements. The Information Department has been tasked with providing awareness about HPV vaccination.

He emphasized the need for close collaboration among all departments to make the vaccination campaign successful.

The meeting decided that all departments will work together to ensure the campaign's success and protect girls from cervical cancer.

