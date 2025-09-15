HPV Vaccination Drive Kicks Off In Rawalpindi
Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 04:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) A robust large-scale Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination drive kicked off in Rawalpindi on Monday aimed to vaccinate 3,87,334 girls aged 9-14 protecting from cervical cancer and other HPV-related cancers.
The health authority spokesman, Dr Waqar Ahmad informed APP that running until September 27, the drive will cover all 09 Tehsils and 212 union councils in the entire district.
The campaign involves 303 outreach teams to vaccinate 3,81,634 girls, whereas 19 fixed-site centers will serve an additional 5,700 girls. The health authority has supplied a total of 4,00,000 vaccine doses and syringes, along with 4,068 safety boxes ensuring safe and effective delivery.
Similarly, a dedicated workforce including 322 skilled vaccinators, 322 team assistants and 625 social mobilizers are driving vaccination and community engagement.
Moreover, the drive is planned for maintaining the safety of the vaccination process and oversight.
According to the statistics of deployment, received by APP, 212 first-level supervisors, 27 second-level supervisors and 212 focal persons per union council have been deployed across the district to monitor operations and manage adverse events and waste disposal.
However, the vaccination has been subjected to the prior permission by the parents to vaccinate their daughter(s).
The District Health Authority has urged parents, teachers, and local leaders to support this critical public health effort.
