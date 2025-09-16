HPV vaccination drive launched

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The HPV vaccination campaign 2025 has been launched in Khanewal to protect girls aged 9 to 14 from cervical cancer, a preventable disease that affects the cervix and remains one of the leading causes of cancer deaths among women worldwide.

The HPV vaccine is highly effective in preventing infections that can lead to cervical cancer later in life.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by MNA Muhammad Khan Daha and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman, who administered the first doses to students. Director General Health & Population Punjab Dr. Syed Ali Mehdi, CEO Health, and other officials were also present.

During the campaign, 234,225 girls will be vaccinated, with the drive continuing until September 27.

MNA Muhammad Khan Daha and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman also led an awareness walk to raise public knowledge about cervical cancer.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman urged parents to ensure their daughters receive the vaccine to protect their future health. MNA Daha emphasized that the campaign guarantees a safe and healthy future for girls and called for full cooperation from parents, teachers, and civil society.

The health department has mobilized all available resources to achieve 100% coverage of the target population.