HPV vaccine lifeline for girls, strongly support govt campaign: PMA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) said in its statement that PMA is strongly supporting the government's vaccination campaign and is committed to working with health authorities, community leaders, and the media to combat the misinformation and misconceptions that have contributed to the low coverage.

PMA stresses that the vaccine is safe, effective, and crucial for public health.

The PMA is issuing an urgent call to all parents and guardians to ensure their daughters, aged 9 to 14, are vaccinated against this potentially fatal disease, the statement added.

The statement said that, we also appeal to all stakeholders, including doctors, educators, and community organizations, to join the effort in educating the public and promoting the importance of this life-saving vaccine.

The HPV vaccine is not just a medical recommendation; it's a lifeline for our girls. Cervical cancer is a preventable disease, and the vaccine is the most effective defense we have.