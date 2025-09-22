Open Menu

HPV Vaccine To Safeguard Girls From Cervical Cancer: AC

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2025 | 04:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Shireen Gul on Monday emphasized that the HPV vaccine is an effective measure to protect girls from cervical cancer in the future.

She made these remarks while chairing a meeting with religious scholars and representatives from various sects to discuss the significance of the HPV vaccine in preventing this life-threatening disease.

The meeting underscored the vital role of the vaccine in safeguarding public health, particularly for young girls.

Assistant Commissioner Gul highlighted the influential role of religious leaders in spreading awareness and encouraging community participation in vaccination efforts.

She stressed the importance of their support in dispelling misconceptions and promoting health initiatives.

Participants in the meeting expressed their full cooperation with the district administration in raising awareness and supporting the vaccination campaign. The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Dr. Shahzad Gul and other government officials, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to public health and preventive care.

