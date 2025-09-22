HPV Vaccine To Safeguard Girls From Cervical Cancer: AC
Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2025 | 04:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Shireen Gul on Monday emphasized that the HPV vaccine is an effective measure to protect girls from cervical cancer in the future.
She made these remarks while chairing a meeting with religious scholars and representatives from various sects to discuss the significance of the HPV vaccine in preventing this life-threatening disease.
The meeting underscored the vital role of the vaccine in safeguarding public health, particularly for young girls.
Assistant Commissioner Gul highlighted the influential role of religious leaders in spreading awareness and encouraging community participation in vaccination efforts.
She stressed the importance of their support in dispelling misconceptions and promoting health initiatives.
Participants in the meeting expressed their full cooperation with the district administration in raising awareness and supporting the vaccination campaign. The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Dr. Shahzad Gul and other government officials, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to public health and preventive care.
Recent Stories
Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal
Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..
Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat
ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case
UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg
Nissan works on developing self-driving technology
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..
Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HPV vaccine to safeguard girls from cervical cancer: AC3 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab visits flood relief camp in Bahawalnagar13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Uzbekistan are one family bound by history, faith: Uzbek envoy13 minutes ago
-
Syedal Khan inaugurates development projects in Balochistan, declares public welfare top priority13 minutes ago
-
PM departs for New York to attend 80th UNGA session13 minutes ago
-
Health experts warn of Cholera outbreak in flood-affected areas, urge preventive measures23 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews urban development projects23 minutes ago
-
ICT Police put six gamblers behind bars; stake money, tools seized23 minutes ago
-
Encouraging HPV vaccination progress is seen; says Health chief33 minutes ago
-
KP CM chairs health deptt meeting, reviews healthcare commission performance33 minutes ago
-
Syedaal Khan declares public welfare top priority33 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for enhancing of trade, education, defence, climate cooperation between Pakistan, Austr ..33 minutes ago