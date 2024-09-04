Open Menu

HPVTC Internship Program At Sahiwal Power Plant Concludes

September 04, 2024

HPVTC internship program at Sahiwal Power Plant concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Huaneng Pakistan Vocational and Technical College (HPVTC) hosted a memorable concluding session for the interns who had completed a six-week internship at the 1320 MW Sahiwal Power Plant.

This event marked the end of an enriching experience for students from various Pakistani universities, who had spent the past weeks immersed in the operations of one of the country’s leading power generation facilities, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

The closing ceremony was graced by distinguished guests- CEO Dr. Li Xin, Managing Director of Administration Mr. Xu Yanan, and Senior Manager of HR Mr. Chen Dapeng.

As the ceremony commenced, students took the opportunity to express their heartfelt appreciation for the unique and invaluable experience they had gained.

They lauded the Sahiwal Power Plant for its exceptional infrastructure, rating it as the top power plant in Pakistan. Their praise extended to the plant’s hospitality, the quality of the food provided, and the competence of their tutors.

The interns were unanimous in their admiration, describing their time at the plant as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that had greatly enriched their professional and personal lives.

The testimonials from the students reflected a deep sense of gratitude and admiration for the plant’s operational excellence and the warm welcome they received. Many expressed a strong desire to join the Sahiwal Power Plant in the future after completing their graduation, illustrating the lasting impact of their internship experience.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Dr. Li Xin emphasized the significance of the internship experience as a foundation for the students’ future careers.

He urged them to carry forward the lessons learned during their time at the plant and to work diligently for the betterment of their families and their country. His words were a call to action for the interns to leverage their newfound knowledge and skills to make a meaningful impact in their respective fields.

He highlighted that the Chinese presence in Pakistan is driven by a spirit of friendship and mutual support, reflecting the deep bond between the two nations.

Li also emphasized the role of the students as ambassadors for their families, universities, and country. He encouraged them to embody the values of dedication, hard work, and integrity as they move forward in their careers.

Overall, the HPVTC internship program at the Sahiwal Power Plant was a resounding success. It provided students with a valuable opportunity to gain firsthand experience in a leading power generation facility, learn from industry experts, and build lasting connections. The program not only enriched the students’ professional knowledge but also strengthened the bonds of friendship and cooperation between China and Pakistan.

